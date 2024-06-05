Watch Now
Atascadero High School students who won championships officially recognized

Over a dozen students participated in this year's Parade of Champions.
Kenny Nichols/KSBY
Posted at 11:53 PM, Jun 04, 2024

Over a dozen students and student-athletes from Atascadero High School were celebrated Tuesday for winning championships in their respective sports and competitions this academic year.

The championship-winning students were shuttled from Atascadero High School in a convoy of city emergency-services vehicles to city hall, where they were officially honored on the steps of the building.

The teams and individuals to win championships include the FFA livestock judging team, FFA Creed champion MiKayla Spiller, CIF wrestling champions Kaden Pryor and Emma Garrett, the boys' volleyball team and track and field athlete Kiera Taylor.

"I think it's super rewarding because we haven't won in a really long time and I know people like Elizabeth and some of the other girls on my team working tirelessly for years," said Jaycee Salas, a member of the FFA livestock judging team. "So, coming into it this year we really feel honored to be a part of the parade and really welcomed by the community."

It was the first time in 15 years that Atascadero High School's FFA livestock judging team won the state championship.

Jaycee Salas, Atascadero, FFA livestock judging team, 2024.png
