Atascadero Kiwanis Aktion Club donates handmade blankets to children at ECHO

On July 30, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) received a donation of 20 hand-tied blankets from the Atascadero Kiwanis Aktion Club.

The blankets will be distributed to children staying at ECHO's shelter.

“Receiving these beautiful handmade blankets means so much to the children and families we serve,” ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis said at a recent meeting of the Aktion Club. “The care and effort the Aktion Club members put into creating them truly embodies the spirit of community and compassion.”

The Atascadero Kiwanis Aktion Club was founded in 2009 with a mission to help people with developmental challenges by providing them with opportunities to develop leadership skills, gain experience in teamwork, serve their communities, and prepare for active citizenship.

Worldwide, the club has over 7,200 members and is the only service club for adults with disabilities.

“After needing to be cared for all my life by others, Kiwanis Aktion Club has given me the opportunity to do things for people less fortunate than myself and put a smile on their face!” said Brian Atwell, Advisor for the Atascadero Kiwanis Aktion Club.

For more information about the Aktion Club and how to support its programs, visit aktionclub.org.

For more information about ECHO and how to support its programs, visit echoshelter.org.

