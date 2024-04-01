Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

Atascadero Police and Fire to conduct active shooter training this week

ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Atascadero High School
ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 19:33:17-04

The Atascadero Police and Fire Departments will be conducting an active shooter training and crisis management exercise this week at Atascadero High School while students are on spring break.

The training is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5.

According to city officials, the purpose of the exercise is to test and refine police and fire response plans in the case of an active shooter incident on campus.

The exercise will also reportedly include some Atascadero High School staff.

Police say nearby residents may notice increased law enforcement at the high school during the exercises, but the training itself should not impact the surrounding area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community