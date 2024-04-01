Atascadero Police and Fire to conduct active shooter training this week

The Atascadero Police and Fire Departments will be conducting an active shooter training and crisis management exercise this week at Atascadero High School while students are on spring break.

The training is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 2 and Friday, April 5.

According to city officials, the purpose of the exercise is to test and refine police and fire response plans in the case of an active shooter incident on campus.

The exercise will also reportedly include some Atascadero High School staff.

Police say nearby residents may notice increased law enforcement at the high school during the exercises, but the training itself should not impact the surrounding area.

