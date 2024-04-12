Atascadero police issue warning about illegal motorcycle use in Salinas Riverbed

The Atascadero Police Department is warning the public about escalating use of illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas Riverbed.

In recent months, police say there has been a surge in unauthorized motorcycle activity within the riverbed area, posing significant risks to both the riders and the community at large.

Police say these actions violate local and state ordinances and also endanger public safety and the delicate ecosystem of the riverbed.

The Atascadero Police Department is urging all residents and visitors to refrain from engaging in illegal motorcycle riding activities.

If you are caught doing so, these are the potential consequences;

Safety Hazard: Riding motorcycles in the riverbed presents a severe safety hazard to riders, equestrian riders, pedestrians, and nearby residents. The rugged terrain and unpredictable conditions increase the likelihood of accidents, potentially resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Environmental Damage: The delicate ecosystem of the Salinas Riverbed is under threat from illegal motorcycle riding. Such activities can cause soil erosion, damage vegetation, and disrupt wildlife habitats, leading to long-term environmental degradation.

Noise Pollution: The loud noise generated by motorcycle engines disrupts the tranquility of the area, causing disturbances to nearby residents and wildlife. This noise pollution affects the quality of life for all who call Atascadero home.