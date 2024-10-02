Atascadero Printery Foundation restoring city's oldest commercial building

The City of Atascadero acquired the former printery building in 2017. Since then, the Atascadero Printery Foundation has worked to revitalize the building for the community’s use.

“It is ours and it is dedicated 100% to public use for perpetuity. That was part of the conditions of our purchase,” said Karen McNamara, Atascadero Printery Foundation President.

McNamara has spearheaded fundraising efforts, including the Brick By Brick Fundraiser where community members can purchase and donate bricks to the outside stage. So far, that fundraiser has brought in $65,000 and has the capacity to bring in $250,000 if all bricks are used.

In addition, the foundation has raised $350,000 toward the retrofit of the building, which could be used for performances, meetings and city events.

“We will eventually finish off the theater here and it'll be an indoor large performing arts center that seats about 300,” McNamara said.

Tim Booth, Atascadero Printery Foundation Director, said Atascadero residents want to see the printery restored.

“You talk to people that have been around here for a while… they want to see it come back to life again,” Booth said.

But in order to transform the 19,000 square0foot space, money and manpower is needed.

“We’re pretty much on our own and we’re 100% funded by ourselves,” Booth said.

Every third Saturday of the month, the foundation invites the community to help clean up the printery with them.

If you need a reason to come lend a hand, Booth suggests you look back at the history of Atascadero and the printery.

“The history behind the building alone and why it’s here to begin with, and our founder, EG Lewis, who was a printer, it all comes together and why this needs to be part of the community is because this is how we got started,” he said.

For information on volunteering or donating to the printery, click here.