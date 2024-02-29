Atascadero proclaims local emergency for storm-damaged San Marcos Road

During the storms of early February, a landslide occurred along San Marcos Road, leaving just a single lane of traffic accessible to drivers.

“Based on recent projects that we did last year from the storm, we estimate this to be a $500,000 to $1,000,000 project to repair,” said Nick DeBar, City of Atascadero Public Works Director.

DeBar says that figure is based on the nearly $750,000 cost to repair a landslide that occurred to the south along San Marcos Road last year.

However, since the road is classified as a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) road, they’re seeking federal funding from FHWA and Caltrans.

That will ensure residents near the slide have access to safe roads.

“It looks like the road’s just gonna fall off into the hill,” said Janice Lewis who lives off San Marcos Road.

She relies on the road to be able to access thoroughfares quickly and conveniently. Without it, she’d have to take the next exit on San Gabriel Road several miles away.

“This is my fastest way down,” Lewis said. “It’s like 15-20 minutes, maybe sometimes half an hour longer.”

“There’s not a lot of ways to get out of these neighborhoods," DeBar added. "There’s like two ways. So it’s really critical that we keep these roads in good condition.”

The city is still pursuing funding options and hopes to have repairs to this portion of San Marcos Road completed by next winter.