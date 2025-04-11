Atascadero public transit merging with San Luis Obispo transit authority

When you're stuck waiting an hour for the bus, Atascadero’s Dial-a-Ride service is useful. But in June, a new operator is taking over the program — San Luis Obispo's regional transit service, SLO RTA.

KSBY's Lindsie Hiatt spoke with residents and officials about how the switch may impact them.

“We've been having conversations with the San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority for quite some time to take a look at what it would take to consolidate Atascadero’s Dial-A-Ride services," said Ryan Betz, an analyst for Atascadero's Public Works Department. "There’s been a lot of success with the cities of Paso [Robles] and Morro Bay having to consolidate their transit services."

Bentz said they're looking at best practices to determine what would work for them. He said the consolidation will mean that many of the same tickets, payment methods, marketing, drivers, and more, will be improved upon.

"We're certainly not as big a city as Paso Robles," said Bentz. "We're always looking for new and more efficient ways of operation.”

The new program will also be eligible for more grant funding, according to Bentz.

“SLO RTA, too, is well positioned for grant money for bus replacement, electrification and whatnot," said Bentz. "And so we're really excited to offer that service to our riders.”

Betz says the city is hopeful that more funds and features will lead to more riders in town using the service.

Local bus rider provides her perspective

Joanie Deweese often rides the bus. She relies on the county’s public transit to get around town.

“I take it to doctor appointments and physical therapy and go shopping sometimes when I can get a small load or something,” said Deweese, a local bus rider.

Deweese said the bus service in Atascadero is convenient.

“Yeah, they run about every hour north and every hour south," said Deweese. "And they're pretty much on time every once in a while. Like today, I just went outside to catch a bus, and I missed the bus.”

Dial-A-Ride may soon join forces with the regional transit authority.

“Have you heard of Dial-A-Ride?” asked KSBY's Lindsie Hiatt.

“Yeah," responded Deweese. "But I don't use them because this is cheaper.”

“If you were ever in a pinch," asked Hiatt. "Let's say, where you just had to make a doctor's appointment or something, would that be something you'd consider?”

“Definitely," said Deweese. "Yeah.”