Atascadero turns vacant into vibrant with pop-up art installations downtown

The City of Atascadero is turning vacant into vibrant with the help of a pop-up art installation featuring local artists.

The temporary installation hopes to bring some life to empty commercial spaces in the downtown area. City officials also hope to generate attention and interest for local artists.

Art will be rotated every month or so until the property is leased. Currently, artwork by Zoya Lopata Dixon and Sam Lopata is on display.

Community members can stop by 6090 El Camino Real, Suite A to check it out.