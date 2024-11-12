Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation holds 17th annual Veterans Day Celebration

Freedom, family, and unity were all talking points at a Veterans Day celebration at the Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation held its 17th annual Veterans Day Celebration Monday afternoon with an Estrella Warbirds Flyover, a presentation of colors by the Cal Poly ROTC, an invocation from Pastor Ted Mort, and a speech from guest speaker Col. John Whitworth.

Whitworth is a retired Marine veteran who was a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.

Speaking to hundreds in the audience at the Faces of Freedom Memorial, the former pilot spoke about what it's like to come home from war having lost friends on the battlefield. He thanked family members of veterans in the crowd for their support.

"Our veterans, in my mind, are the heartbeat of our country from the very first Revolutionary War all the way to today," Whitworth said.

Veterans in attendance were recognized, some as old as 98, standing as the community clapped and thanked them for their service.

“I get chills thinking about it, talking about it," said Atascadero resident Sarah Meagher. "It's incredible to recognize those people. I can't thank them enough.”

This is Meagher's fifth consecutive year attending the Veterans Day event at the memorial on Morro Road. She says it brings her feelings of love and positivity.

“I've been a very firm believer that we wouldn't have what we have here in this country without them," Meagher stated.

Blue Star families were also recognized with a Quilts of Valor presentation.

The next celebration to take place at the Faces of Freedom Memorial will be in 2025 on Memorial Day.