Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo earns Association of Zoos and Aquariums Accreditation

The City of Atascadero and Charles Paddock Zoo are celebrating a major milestone!

The Zoo has earned a five-year accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), recognized as the global gold standard in animal care.

This achievement follows a rigorous review of the zoo's operations, including animal care, conservation efforts, and staff training.

To celebrate, the zoo is hosting a "Free After 3 pm!" Open House on Sunday, April 6th, from 3 to 5 p.m. Enjoy complimentary admission from 3 to 4 p.m. and festivities in the Zoo Garden Event Center until 5 p.m.

Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield expressed pride in the achievement, noting that only 10% of zoos worldwide meet AZA's standards.

This recognition reflects the zoo's ongoing commitment to conservation and education, connecting guests with wildlife in meaningful ways.

