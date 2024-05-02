Atascadero’s crackdown on riverbed riding leaves some asking, ‘where can we ride?’

On April 11, the Atascadero Police Department released an urgent notice to the public regarding illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas Riverbed.

Many local riders spoke out, questioning the basis of the law and access to other off-roading sites.

Tim Pilg is a lifelong motorbike rider in Atascadero who works in the motorcycle industry as president of motorcycle manufacturer, Beta USA. Pilg challenged the notice, insisting that there is a shortage of space to ride in San Luis Obispo County.

“The counties over the years have shut down most of the little tracks where somebody will build a little track on their property and their kids will invite a couple of friends. And that's been frowned upon for several years now, so there really isn't anywhere for these kids to go,” Pilg said.

He added that excluding the riverbed and private property, there is nowhere within miles that riders of all ages and skill levels can ride safely.

“The closest motocross tracks are Tulare or Bakersfield. That's it,” Pilg said.

Atascadero Police Chief Daniel Suttles explained that the issue is a bit more complicated, as the law has been in place in the city’s municipal code since 1992.

“The purpose of the municipal code, essentially, is to try to find a balance between the quality of life and the recreational things that we want to do. We're trying to find a quality of life for everybody that lives in the city of Atascadero and those who want to come here," he said. "When it specifically comes to riding motorcycles in the riverbeds, there are quality of life issues that come up.”

Those issues include noise and trespassing on property near the Salinas River.

“We had a city council meeting and in a city council meeting, we had a lot of residents that came to the meeting to voice their opinion that there was safety issues that came along with some of the riding on motorcycles in the riverbed, specifically," Chief Suttles said.

In addition to the complaints voiced by property owners, Chief Suttles also said riding in the riverbed is harmful to local wildlife, damaging beaver dams. He added that the motor vehicles also spook horses that people bring to the area.

“I think it's a great sport I enjoy very much myself, but there are specific areas that are set aside for you to go in, you and your family and your friends to go and enjoy that,” Chief Suttles said.

Those locations in SLO County include:



Pilg hopes, however, that this notice and the conversation it inspired will bring to light the need for a local motorbike park.

“I see the county or the cities getting together and creating a property and creating a motorcycle park, a family-oriented motorcycle park with some basic tracks. It can be maintained. The city of Tulare does it currently. There's many cities that do it from the city standpoint, and it could be where there's no neighbors, where people won't hear the noise or there won't be any dust because it will be a controlled environment,” Pilg said.

