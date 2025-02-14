Atascadero's Kiwanis Aktion Club crafts valentines for first responders

A kindhearted group of adults with special needs within Atascadero's Kiwanis Aktion Club crafted valentines for first responders.

The Kiwanis Aktion Club values community service and chose to show their hometown heroes some love this Valentine's Day.

Each handmade card was unique and contained a message to a first responder.

One card read: "Thank you We love you! You are the best. Thank you for your service."

Atascadero Fire came by to pick up their valentines in person and thank each of the club members.

Atascadero Fire Captain Chris Robinson said these valentines brought him and his comrades a lot of joy.

"These folks here are some of our biggest supporters. We love coming out and seeing them and this was absolutely incredible to pull up to smiling faces, hugs. We love to support them in any way that we can and this little valentine coming to all of our guys, just, it means a lot," Robinson said.