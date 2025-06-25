Atascadero's summer concert series returns June 28 with Rockin' Bs Band

Atascadero’s annual “Saturday in the Park” Summer Concert Series will kick off June 28 with a performance by Rockin’ Bs Band at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand.

Concerts are scheduled for Saturday evenings throughout the summer, featuring a range of local and regional acts across genres. All performances are free to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m., except for a special End of Summer "Blues Bash" which starts at 6 p.m. on August 30.

The Rockin’ Bs Band, known for blending country, classic rock, and pop favorites, will open the series. Future acts include The Platinum Beat, Ghost Monster, The JD Project, and others.

This year’s lineup includes:

June 28: The Rockin’ Bs Band

July 5: Garden Party

July 12: Josh Rosenblum Band

July 26: The Platinum Beat

August 2: Ghost Monster

August 9: The JD Project

August 30: End of Summer “Blues Bash”

The series is supported by local sponsors and organized by the City of Atascadero . Performances will be held at the bandstand near Atascadero Lake.