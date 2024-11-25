'It's been pretty crazy': Business is picking up for gutter cleaners ahead of this week's rain

A few places in San Luis Obispo County are expected to get almost 2 inches of rain tomorrow, and community members say they are getting prepared.

One gutter cleaner says he's seen an uptick in business.

"It's been pretty crazy on the gutter cleaning," said Misael 'Junior' Jaimes.

He owns Junior's and does a variety of services including gutter cleaning.

Jaimes says this is typically when he receives the most requests to clean customer's gutters.

"October, November. That's the 2 months that we start getting calls here and there, and then at the end of November, that's when we really get a lot of people because that's when it starts raining." said Jaimes.

Atascadero residents say that gutter cleaning is one of the first things they think of when they see rain in the forecast.

"For the outside of our house, the gutters, one gutter has dirt that's like that big, and there was like a little bit of growth, I'm like I gotta get to that." said one resident.

Other residents say they are making sure all of their outdoor furniture and decor is protected.

"I did some preparing this morning and went out and covered some stuff with my blue tarps," said Susan Lacasse.

Some say they are not worried about the rain because they got their house ready early.

"I really don't have to do much. My house, for the most part, is bulletproof." said one Atascadero man.

Jaimes says it's important to prepare for the rain early, especially when it comes to scheduling someone to come clean your gutters.

"If you've got trees around your house, you get a lot of leaves," said Jaimes. "Sometimes when you have, I think it's asphalt shingles, all the sand that is on top, it gets in all the gutters. So that's the main thing, that and the leaves."

If you want some more tips on how to prepare for the rain, click these links:

https://www.prepareslo.org/en/resourcesGeneral/Sandbag-Resources-Public-11.2024.pdf

https://www.emergencyslo.org/en/index.aspx