Californians are receiving over 120 spam calls a year, new study reports

According to a recent study, over two-thirds of Americans report receiving more spam calls in 2024 than in 2023. It found Californians receive 4,813,580,300 robocalls annually, that’s about 123 per person. Over a third of Americans have received a political spam call.

“'Chip in $1 to support Ted Cruz,'" Jackie Nelson read off her phone.

She says she receives spam calls and texts at least five times a day.

“I'm constantly getting it," Nelson said. "I just hit, like, get rid of all of it."

They show up on her home screen when she wakes up, and she spends a lot of her time deleting them.

"I've got to delete it here and then it goes somewhere else and I have to delete it there and then I have to go delete off of my email," Nelson said of the endless cycle.

While there is a National Do-Not-Call Registry List, political campaigns are exempt from the list, according to the FCC. If the person who received the message or phone call wishes not to be contacted again, by replying 'stop,' they should no longer be spammed by that number.

According to the FCC, if you're receiving a message you didn’t ask for, you can report the sender by forwarding the texts to 7726 or “spam.”