Carrisa Plains Elementary School parents' request to expand to K-8 curriculum denied

In early April, a group of Carrisa Plains Elementary School parents and students shared concerns with the school district over long bus rides to Atascadero Middle School. Their solution? Hire a teacher at the elementary school to serve as a middle school teacher, so their kids are able to avoid the long bus ride until high school.

The topic wasn't discussed as an agenda item by the Atascadero School Unified School District Board of Trustees until Tuesday night. Superintendent Tom Butler told parents there will not be any changes made this upcoming school year. Parents are now looking for alternatives.

The bus route from Carrisa Plains Elementary School to Atascadero Middle School and the Fine Arts Academy takes about two hours each way. That time, plus time spent a school, leaves kids away from home 55 hours a week, according to parents. This has prompted some to look at homeschooling options, which they say they don't want to resort to.

“I'd like my grandson to have this education where he lives and us not have to travel," Patty Hermosillo said. “I have been in contact with the Templeton School District, and they've got a wonderful homeschooling program. That I'm okay with. It's not my first choice, obviously.”

Superintendent Butler told the parents and children at Tuesday night's meeting that the school district doesn't offer virtual on-campus learning. With the Atascadero Middle School campus 50 miles away, parents say an online program would be a big help.

“It would definitely ease my mind as a parent," Adriane Twissleman said. "Also, just the whole mental health aspect of the bus and socializing. All of that in a new space. This is their home. This is where they're comfortable. They grew up here.”

Some Santa Margarita parents want Carissa Plains Elem. to offer middle school classes

While the district isn't making any changes right now, parents tell me two local solar farms in Santa Margarita are willing to donate money yearly to contribute to a new teacher at the school.

"The District Administration and Board of Trustees greatly appreciate the input from the Carrisa Plains community and their ongoing support of their students and school site," Superintendent Butler said. "The Atascadero Unified School District is very proud to invest and provide a high quality Elementary School for the greater community of Carrisa Plains. At this time the school configuration remains the same for next year serving students through 5th grade. This is in alignment with all Elementary Schools throughout AUSD. The District is always available for continued discussion with parents."