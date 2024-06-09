CDC warns pet owners of excessive-heat-related illnesses as triple-digit temperatures approach

Summer break has started for students in San Luis Obispo County. However, the official start of the Summer season, June 20, is less than two weeks away.

It's expected we'll once again hit triple-digit temperatures as we enter the hottest months of the year.

What should you do when your pets are showing signs of heat stroke?

According to the CDC, the signs of excessive-heat-related illnesses present themselves as the following:

• Breathing quickly or panting louder/heavier than usual. Open-mouthed breathing/panting in cats particularly

• Weakness and/or collapse

• Dry or sticky gums

• Pale, muddy, or red-colored gums (normal is light pink and moist)

• Drooling

• Vomiting or diarrhea

• Excessively tired, dizzy, or confused

• Bruising or bleeding

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, on a 70-degree day, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise 40 degrees in just one hour. They can rise to almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and 30 degrees in 20 minutes, leaving children and pets vulnerable even with the windows rolled down.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1,220 people die each year from extreme heat. In 2023, the fatality number reached 2,300. A new record for highest heat-related deaths in over 45 years. California was one of the top five states with the most deaths by heat, tying Florida with resulting in San Luis Obispo County of Emergency Services issuing a preparedness warning. As part of National Pet Preparedness Month, pet safety plans range from fires, power outages, storms, earthquakes, and excessive heat.

Bill Morgan, a pediatrician in Arroyo Grande says he always tries to make sure his dog has access to water during extreme heat and doesn’t exercise her too much.

“The biggest thing, I think, is to be careful if you're running errands with your dog," Morgan said. "Do not leave your dog in the car. I mean, not even for a few minutes because it can overheat. “

Morgan says the same for humans goes for dogs, get them hydrated and cool them off with cold water such as a hose.

“You want to try to get them hydrated and get them in the shade," Morgan added. "Going to get a cooler spot, usually places like shopping malls or stores will be air-conditioned, so trying to get inside might not be a bad idea. “

The California Department of Public Health advises pet owners to provide their animals with fresh cool water in a tip-proof bowl, relax on the exercising, keep them inside, and use booties to protect against hot asphalt and concrete.

“When he gets too hot, I'll give him water and I’ll leave him in the shade," new dog owner Scarlett Hernandez said.