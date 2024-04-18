Charles Paddock Zoo announces birth of baby mongoose lemur

Charles Paddock Zoo visitors now have a chance to see a baby mongoose lemur.

Zoo officials said the mongoose lemur will spend at least the first three weeks clinging to the mother.

During that time, it will be hard to tell the gender but officials said they will be able to tell by the development of its beard color.

According to the press release, male lemurs have reddish-orange fur beneath their chins while females have white fur.

Officials said the youngster will stay at the zoo as part of the Species Survival Plan until it is ready to leave and go to another zoo for their breeding program to ensure genetic diversity among the species.

Mongoose lemurs are "critically endangered" due to deforestation and poaching/hunting, according to the press release.