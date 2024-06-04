Charles Paddock Zoo announces new zoo director

The City of Atascadero has appointed Dr. Cynthia Stringfield as the new director of the Charles Paddock Zoo. The previous director, Alan Baker, retired in April after 23 years with the zoo.

Dr. Stringfield has an extensive career in zoology and is leaving her current position as senior vice president of animal health, conservation and education at ZooTampa. She has also been a professor at Moorpark College, a member of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s animal care and health team, and a veterinarian and manager at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Dr. Stringfield was pivotal for those zoos remaining accredited with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). She was also a major figure in the successful California Condor Recovery Program.

Her education includes a doctorate from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from UC Davis, having graduated with honors.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of 238 AZA-accredited zoos in the country, and the only one within 100 square miles of Atascadero. Dr Springfield is expected to be important in keeping that certification.