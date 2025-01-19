Charles Paddock Zoo unveils new Cerrado Aviaries exhibit

On Saturday afternoon, Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cerrado Aviaries exhibit.

The recently added exhibit houses a pair of hyacinth macaws and a pair of toco toucans.

According to zoo representatives, the macaws are bonded former pets and are endangered in the wild.

Zoo director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield told KSBY about the region of South America in which the bird species is found.

“They are native to an area called the Cerrado biodiversity hotspot. And that means that there is a very large degree of biodiversity in that geographic area," Stringfield said.

Charles Paddock Zoo officials say the new exhibit serves as a way to teach visitors why biodiversity on the planet is so important.

In a press release, representatives added that the zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species like the new birds.