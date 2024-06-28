Charles Paddock Zoo welcomes a new baby red panda and lemur

In Atascadero, the Charles Paddock Zoo (CPZ) has announced two new additions to its animal exhibits.

Kesari, a 1-year-old Himalayan red panda, has arrived from the Sacramento Zoo through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

The red panda species is considered endangered with only 2,500 left in the wild. CPZ said in a press release that Kesari will help with conservation efforts at the zoo through breeding.

Kesari is on exhibit now, but CPZ recommends that visitors see her in the morning as she will be sleeping in an air conditioned den during the hottest parts of the day.

The CPZ also welcomes a new baby lemur named Ravi. Born in April, the lemur is just over 10 weeks old and has now entered the toddler phase. CPZ says that veterinarians just revealed his gender to the public.

Charles Paddock Zoo Ravi the lemur poses in his enclosure.

Ravi is very active and can be seen on exhibit with his mother and father.

The zoo will be open daily this summer for visitors to learn about both of its new additions.