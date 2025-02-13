Charles Paddock Zoo welcomes three new Mexican spider monkeys

Three new Mexican spider monkeys are settling into their new home at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

The new monkeys are just under a year old. They join the zoo's longtime resident spider monkey, Izzy, who is 45.

The zoo's Spider Monkey Habitat also recently received a facelift from Matthew Gifford Painting.

According to the zoo, Mexican spider monkeys are an endangered species found in parts of Mexico and Central America.

You can visit the zoo's new spider monkeys seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The zoo is located at 9100 Morro Road in Atascadero.

Visit the zoo's website for admission prices and other information.