Christmas Eve dinners served at ECHO in Atascadero

The El Camino Homeless Organization, or ECHO, hosted a Christmas Eve dinner for the unhoused community, and those living in their shelter.

Employees at ECHO said they have free dinners every night of the year, but Tuesday's dinner was special, because in addition to a hot meal, people are feeling the holiday spirit, and receiving a gift bag.

"I wasn't expecting to get gifts. I knew they were getting gifts for the kids, but I'm glad the moms got gifts too. Got gift cards, things like that. It was really nice," said Miya Guillory.

She and her 2-year-old daughter CeCe have been living at the ECHO location in Atascadero since October.

"I've never been in a shelter before. This is our first time in this situation, and they've helped me with so much more than I ever expected to get help with," said Guillory.

Employees at ECHO said every gift bag is filled with items donated by the community, including jackets, blankets, beanies, and other necessities.

The kids at the dinner also received toys and other goodies.

"I'm so excited for her because her first Christmas, she was only 3 months (old). She gets to open gifts this year and experience all of that, so I'm really excited. I'm going to get up early and watch her open all her gifts and have fun," said Guillory.

Volunteers helped prepare Tuesday's dinner.

"They just told us this is their favorite meal of the year. It's what we call Hawaii 5-0's and they are hamburgers with pineapples dipped in BBQ sauce with all the fixings on it," said Reggie Brard, a volunteer with Echo.

According to the sign-in sheet, almost 80 people showed up for a meal and gift.

"It's really helpful when you don't know how you're going to get them gifts and everything," said Guillory.

There will be another Christmas meal on Christmas Day, and other gifts distributed to those who show up.