City of Atascadero Announces Summer Movies in the Park!

The City of Atascadero is inviting you to its Summer Movies in the Park event!

On Friday, June 13th and July 11th you can attend at Colony Park Softball Field #2, located next to the Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way.

Each movie will begin about 15 minutes after sunset, but there will be a variety of fun family activities starting at 7 PM. There will be games like chalk drawing, frisbee tossing, mini-soccer, sack races, and much more.

The first movie, Moana 2 (PG), will show on June 13th and the movie Mufasa (PG) will be showing on July 11th.

This event is free and food will be available for purchase, don't forget to bring a blanket, a low-back chair to watch a movie under the stars.

For more details, visit https://www.visitatascadero.com/ or call (805) 470-3360.