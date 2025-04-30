City of Atascadero informs customers of potential wastewater rate increase. Here's how to protest

Following last week's city council meeting, Atascadero Public Works mailed out fliers to customers connected to the city's wastewater system.

The mailer details the city's reason for proposing higher rates, how bills would be impacted, and how customers can protest the increase.

Under Prop. 218, the city must allow all affected customers 45 days to protest the rate increase. Residents can do so by signing a protest form in-person at City Hall or by mailing in a signed form. This period ends on June 10, when a hearing will take place to discuss rate changes.

Public Works Analyst Ryan Betz explained who is eligible to protest.

"Property owners are the only ones that can protest per Prop. 218 rules [and] regulations, and those are ones that are being served currently with sewer. We have a number of parcels in Atascadero that are on private septic tanks. The protest process does not apply to them," Betz said.

He also shared why the city is pursuing higher wastewater rates.

"The city's proposing sewer rate increases at this time primarily because of the cost to maintain and improve the sewer infrastructure. There [are] really two components in sewer infrastructure. One is collections and one is a treatment plant, and it's the high cost of the treatment plant replacement that's really driving up the cost for this," Betz said. "Those cost increases are primarily because of state mandates requiring the city to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant."

Other cities, including San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, have also proposed higher wastewater rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

Unless a majority of customers protest the increase, it will go into effect next July.

Those who are eligible and want to protest must complete the steps below, as stated on the city's website.

(1) State that the identified property owner is in opposition to the proposed increases to the wastewater rates;

(2) Provide the location of the identified parcel (by street address or assessor’s parcel number (APN);

(3) Include the printed name and original, wet signature of the property owner submitting the protest;

(4) Date the protest was signed; and

(5) Certification by the named property owner that the contents of the protest are true and correct.

Your signed protest must also be delivered in a sealed envelope and have “Attn: Protest Wastewater Rate Increase" written on the outside in order to properly identify and account for the vote.

