Coffee, Crafts, and Cats: Annual Woods Humane Society event promotes feline adoptions

In Atascadero, locals enjoyed their morning cup of coffee alongside some furry felines at the second annual "Coffee, Crafts, and Cats" event.

Woods Humane Society North Campus organized the event as a way for people to interact with the shelter's adoptable cats and local vendors while enjoying free crafts and hot coffee.

Robin Coleman, the organization's community engagement manager, told KSBY that the gathering was successful in helping to find a loving home for a few of the shelter's cats.

"We've already done several adoptions this morning. We've got a full house. Over 120 people have already come out," Coleman said. "We've got Starbucks, we've got some local vendors, and really, just the community having fun [and] petting some cats while they get to enjoy coffee."

Woods Humane Society has details on its upcoming events and a list of adoptable pets on its website.