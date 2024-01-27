Commercial lots available in 'prime, bustling' Centennial Plaza in Atascadero

The City of Atascadero is asking developers to submit their qualifications for two empty lots at Centennial Plaza on East Mall Road.

The city announced the news in a press release, describing that area of downtown Atascadero as "prime" and "bustling."

There are some stipulations from the city, though.

Atascadero is requesting the ground floor be used for community purposes such as food and products, a bar and tavern, a dining place, general retail, a tasting room, or a winery-boutique.

The proposal should include the purchase of both sites to be included in a single project. Up to three stories are allowed with the option to implement residential or office units on the upper floors.

Several oak trees that exist on the site may need to be pruned and in some cases removed. However, native trees shouldn't be impacted.

“Anything — just kind of stop, grab and go because we bring our dogs, some people bring their kids and just meet up in the park," Atascadero resident Suzy Voskan said.

Developers are required to submit their letters of interest and a personal statement to the community development department by 5 p.m. on March 1.

You can learn more on the city's website.