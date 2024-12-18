Community members report suspicious door-knocking behavior

Community members across the Central Coast have reported people knocking on their doors claiming to be selling water treatment devices from the state and asking to test residents' water.

The company, called the California Efficiency Group, is an actual business and an employee of the company confirmed with KSBY News that salespeople are walking door-to-door in San Luis Obispo County.

However, some residents who felt their encounters with the salespeople were suspicious have reported the company to police.

“The smartest thing for you to do is just to ask a lot of questions," said Atascadero Police Chief Dan Suttles. "And if someone comes to your door and you don't quite feel right about it, you can always get their number and you can contact them later.”

According to Chief Suttles, none of the residents who've reported the salespeople have allowed them into their homes.

"If somebody comes to your door and then they ask to see the rest of your property, that's not normal," Suttles said. "If they ask to come into your house, that's not normal.”

Both the Atascadero and Paso Robles Police Departments are encouraging residents to report any similar encounters or anything they think might be suspicious.

Paso Robles police also shared the following tips:



Do not provide personal or financial information to unverified individuals or companies.

Request identification from anyone claiming to represent a company, agency, or the government.

Verify claims by contacting the appropriate state or local agency before making any decisions.

Report suspicious activity to the police.

The City of Lompoc, where some residents also reported encounters with the salespeople, released a statement saying, "We want to let our community know that the group going door-to-door in Lompoc today asking to test water quality due to what they have reportedly claimed is "high levels of contaminants" is not affiliated with the City of Lompoc or permitted by the City of Lompoc. The Lompoc water quality remains high-quality and uncontaminated."