Community mourns the loss of 11-year-old hit-and-run victim

Community members across SLO County are grieving the tragic death of 11-year-old José Gutiérrez; many are stepping up to help his family.

Heather Edrington was driving along El Camino Real Friday when she saw José lying in the street.

"I can’t believe [the driver] just left him there. I mean I hit deer and I stop, you know?" Edrington said.

Since then, she has been vocal in the local community Facebook forum, "Everything Atascadero", offering to put up a tent over José's memorial and lighting his candles every time she stops to pay her respects.

"Everyone took time to write something deep and personal and I just wanted to save that for the family. It started to drizzle and I ran over here and started putting them in sheet protectors...and getting the stuffed animals, anything that was soft and could have been ruined," Edrington said.

Matt Maxwell works at the Danish Care Center, just feet away from where the crash happened.

“In one way or another, everybody was impacted by this," Maxwell said, "It’s one of those horrific things that’s never meant to happen."

Maxwell witnessed the crash and offered the family support as EMS arrived.

“We just did our best to console the mom and the family," Maxwell said, "We tried to pray together with them.”

Many others have shown their support too - leaving behind notes, baked goods, balloons, and flowers in José's memory.

"It’s really spoken volumes about this community - the last 72 hours or so - just the outpouring of love," Maxwell said.

Owner of The Creston House, Marley Howit, set out to raise money for José's mom, Maria, in the hopes it would give her some time to grieve.

"My heart breaks for her. No mother would ever wish that on their worst enemy, and my first thought was anything that I can do to help," Howit said.

So, from March 17th - 27th, she’s donating $5 from every pizza she sells on Maria's behalf.

A few hours into her fundraiser, a customer offered to match their funds raised - up to $2,000.

"Now the goal is at least $2,000 - so we can raise at least $4,000 for her," Howit said.

"You feel helpless in a situation like this, and to be able to help - I hope means a lot to Maria."

You can reach out to The Creston House and General Store on social media to donate or drop off cash in person at 6330 Webster Rd in Creston.

Facebook: The Creston House

Instagram: @thecrestonhouse