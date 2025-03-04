Construction along El Camino Real on track, set to wrap up this summer

Already nine months into construction, the El Camino Real project in downtown Atascadero is on schedule to finish this summer.

When construction first began, some Atascadero residents felt that the project's nearly $12 million cost and year-long time frame weren't worth the hassle.

"I don't have a lot of favorable opinions of it right now," said Lindsay Trupe, Atascadero resident.

However, she sees how it could meet the city's parking needs.

"Sometimes change is needed. So I don't like it, but I'm willing to change my mind," Trupe said. "During the events, I know parking is a huge issue, so I guess, yeah, parking would help then."

Patty Ann Roger, an Atascadero resident since the early 2000s, sees both the pros and cons of construction on ECR.

"I know that that was a lot of time, a lot of expense. I'm just wondering if lines on the street could have been just as good and maybe not taken as long. However, it is beautiful. The portion that's done is really beautiful," Roger said.

Once the project is finished, the portion of El Camino Real between Highway 41 and Rosario Avenue will have newly potted trees, pendant lights, and more than 100 parking spots.

Traffic along ECR will be reduced to one lane in each direction in an effort to reduce speed, improve visibility, and increase safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

