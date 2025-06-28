Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Hwy 101 lane closed in Atascadero after crash spills wet concrete

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has issued a SIG alert for part of southbound Highway 101 in Atascadero. The agency says the right lane will be closed for about two hours.

CHP officials requested a tow truck at 12:39 p.m. for a 15-foot, two-axle trailer on its side.

Caltrans reports that traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 101 from Del Rio Road to Morro Road.
ORIGINAL (12:30 p.m.) — A crash that spilled wet concrete on southbound Highway 101 in Atascadero Saturday morning is slowing traffic in the area, according to the CHP.

The agency reported at 11:58 a.m. that a traffic collision at the Morro Road off-ramp had spilled concrete powder across the roadway.

At 12:07 p.m., CHP said the right lane was filled with approximately two yards of wet concrete, requesting the Department of Transportation to respond to the incident.

According to Caltrans, traffic is backed up on southbound Highway 101 from San Anselmo Road to Morro Road as of 12:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

