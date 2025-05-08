Danish Care Center in Atascadero officially transitioning into a new behavioral health facility

The Danish Care Center in Atascadero is officially under new management, with most patients moved to different facilities in San Luis Obispo County. The owners of the property are now leasing it to Generations Healthcare Company.

Generations Healthcare announced April 5 that it will be taking over the facility as its 12th behavioral health facility in the state of California. It will be the first behavioral health facility in the county incorporating psychiatric care with its skilled nursing services.

“We've found throughout the state that there's individuals in hospitals and in skilled nursing facilities throughout the state that cannot find the proper care because people don't want to accept them if they do have behavioral health issues," said Thomas Jurbala, Generations Healthcare Operations Director.

According to Jurbala, about $1 million will be spent on improving the building, including upgrading security, replacing the fire detection system, and other improvements.

The 65-bed facility will have 32 special treatment beds with 33 skilled nursing behavioral health beds.

"As a county in general, adding more Behavioral Health treatment, especially for specialized populations, is a good thing and we are encouraged to hear families will not have to look outside our county for services for their loved ones," said Caroline Schmidt with San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health. "While the facility is not in partnership with the county currently, we look forward to future conversations about ways we can support their services ongoing."

Remodeling of the facility is supposed to take place in either July or August. Programming will be updated online on January 1, 2026.

Compass Health, which operated the Danish Care Center, was not available for comment.