Del Rio Ranch project would bring RV, glamping sites to Atascadero

More than a decade after it was originally approved in 2012, the revised Del Rio Ranch project awaits review from city officials.

Senior Planner Kelly Gleason explained why development along the southeast corner of Del Rio Road and El Camino Real took years to move forward.

“The property was actually tied up with the Walmart project for a long time," Gleason said. "Since they’ve been able to sell the property, we’ve actually been able to move forward really quickly with amendments to the specific plan and review of some alternative development concepts."

Most recently, the project was revised and submitted for review this May.

The project includes the following features:



74 RV sites

103 glamping sites

18-hotel units

Central lodge

Guest pools

Restaurant

However, before the proposal can move forward it needs to be reviewed by Atascadero’s Planning Commission and City Council.

"This project can bring amazing things to Atascadero," Gleason said.

Gleason said the city hopes to have the project approved by the end of the year.