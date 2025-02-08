Drivers advised of temporary detour in downtown Atascadero Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, people traveling southbound El Camino Real in Atascadero will reportedly encounter a temporary detour at Traffic Way.

City of Atascadero officials say the detour will begin after 8:30 a.m. to minimize disruptions for school drop-off and commuters.

Drivers will be detoured onto Traffic Way, where they will be directed to Palma Avenue and then onto West Mall to re-enter southbound El Camino Real.

According to officials, there are no closures or detours for northbound El Camino Real, and Entrada Avenue will remain open.

City of Atascadero

The repairs are expected to take a day to complete. Once finished, city authorities say the southbound section of El Camino Real will reopen to traffic.

The temporary detour will reportedly allow for Atascadero Mutual Water Company to repair a damaged underground water service line.

Message and directional signs will be in place to guide motorists along the temporary detour route.

Free parking throughout downtown and access to businesses along the closed section of El Camino will remain in place, according to officials.