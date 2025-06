A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:38 p.m. near Highway 41 just west of Atascadero on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter appears to be close to the intersection of Old Morro Road West and San Miguel Road.

A KSBY viewer from Templeton called it a "real shaker," adding that it was an "aggressive shake" that did not last long.

A 2.4 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area at 6:31 a.m. on Monday.