ECHO celebrates record year, helping 201 families and individuals find housing in 2023

El Camino Homeless Organization, otherwise known as ECHO, is celebrating a milestone. They helped 201 individuals and families with children find housing in 2023, 80 more than last year.

“This year was monumental," said Wendy Lewis, ECHO CEO. "We have helped 201 individuals and families back into permanent housing, the most in our 20-plus year history in one year. The best part is those people are able to celebrate over the holidays with their home of their own and celebrations of their own.”

Just four years ago, ECHO had 50 beds. Now they’re at 130. Their 90-day program allows an individual to have the same bed with a space to put their belongings. Services such as case management, job assistance, and educational resources are available on top of that.

“One of the core heart of ECHO is our volunteer teams, and we at each location have hundreds of spots we fill each month. So, if someone wants to be part of the solution to homelessness, volunteer at ECHO. An hour will change your perspective and it'll show that when the right resources are available, change can happen, positive change, and people can get back into housing,” Lewis said.

