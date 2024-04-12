ECHO hosts first of two Empty Bowls fundraisers

The El Camino Homeless Organization's Empty Bowls fundraiser was held in Atascadero on Thursday.

Community members gathered at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion to raise funds for ECHO's programs in support of homeless community members.

Attendees had the chance to pick out their own unique handmade bowls crafted by local artisans, students, and residents, and were served a simple meal of soup and bread.

"We have so many amazing volunteers, whether it's from our artisans that are making our bowls to our chefs that are making these wonderful soups for the community or the volunteers that continue to make an impact every day by spending their time and talent at one of our campuses," said Austin Solheim, Director of Operations and Development at ECHO.

ECHO will hold a second Empty Bowls event in Paso Robles on Thursday, April 25. Click here to purchase tickets.

