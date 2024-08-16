El Camino Real road construction won't stop Atascadero's annual Cruise Nite

On Friday night, 350 classic cars will roll through downtown Atascadero on El Camino Real as part of the 31st Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite.

If you’re planning to come out for the event, there are some changes you can expect this year.

Three crosswalks will be designated for community members to use for the safety of pedestrians and the vehicles themselves.

“You'll really want to make sure you're crossing at the pedestrian crossings," said Terrie Banish, City of Atascadero Director of Community Services and Promotions. "There's one crossing [from Malibu Brew to the gas station], and there's one crossing down at Traffic Way, as well as down by the movie theater and Huckleberry's Restaurant.”

Organizers believe this will help prevent the cars from overheating and slowing down the cruise.

As El Camino Real remains under construction, the city has also decided to reduce the number of cars that can participate. Instead of 500, the community will see 350 cars, but the route will stay the same.

“It'll be Curbaril Avenue down to Traffic Way and they'll turn up Entrada Avenue, then circle around Entrada to Traffic Way back down El Camino Real," Banish added. "So exactly what you've learned to expect.”

Mid-State Cruizers Car Club President Roy Barba said he didn’t expect the construction downtown to look the way it does right now.

“I think it looks pretty good right now compared to what it looked like about a week ago," Barba said. "People set up their chairs in the morning, sometimes the evening before they stake out their own spots. That's why I think it's nice that they actually kept the cruise the same route, which was kind of up in the air for a while.”

Community members who have attended for years tell me the construction won't deter them from attending this year.

“So many people come out," Atascadero resident Coreen Carrillo said. "Children come out. It's just a great night of community and people and it's fun."

“It's almost like a 4th of July parade with all the people lining the street and saying, 'hey,' revving their engine," Paso Robles resident Laurie Silva said. "We have a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to see."

Friday's cruise will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atascadero Lake Park, followed by the 8th Annual Dancing in the streets from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Atascadero.

Attendance at all of the events is free.

