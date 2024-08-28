Enjoy a meal while benefiting an Atascadero food pantry

ALF Food Pantry in Atascadero is celebrating 40 years of service on the Central Coast.

In honor of the milestone, several restaurants in northern San Luis Obispo County have been raising money on behalf of the organization.

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, Cielo — an Italian restaurant in the heart of Atascadero — will host a fundraiser.

Enjoy a meal or drink at Cielo between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 10 percent of all sales will be donated to ALF.

"A third of the people we serve are children, and people come from all different walks of life and for various reasons that they need help with their food," said Lynne Martin, ALF Food Pantry Board Member. "At this point, we require $12,000 a month to keep operating on top of the donations that we get in the bank, which is our partner."

Other restaurants that have participated in the fundraiser include Street Side, Jack's and Guest House Grill.

To donate to ALF Food Pantry and learn more about the services it offers, click here.