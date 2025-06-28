Evacuations issued for vegetation fire burning in west Atascadero

Firefighters are battling a 20-acre vegetation fire in Atascadero that sparked on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The fire reportedly began around 1:45 p.m. at 6705 Llano Road, threatening several structures.

Fire officials say evacuations have been issued in the area.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department adds that crews are battling additional concern areas near Corriente Road and Balboa Road.

Several resources have reportedly been sent to the scene, including air tankers, helicopters, fire engines, and dozers.

Officials are encouraging people to avoid the area and yield to emergency traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.