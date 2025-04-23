Family of José Gutierréz accepts Honorary Lifesaving Medal on his behalf

The Atascadero community came together after the death of 11-year-old José Gutierréz, who died after being hit by a truck while walking home from school.

More than a month after the crash, community members gathered once again for a special ceremony to honor his life and heroism.

The Atascadero Police Department awarded José with the Honorary Lifesaving Medal on Tuesday on the steps of City Hall, in a ceremony that about 100 people attended.

Those included local police and fire departments, teachers, classmates, and others grieving the loss of José.

“This wasn’t just like a plaque or award we gave him," Dan Suttles, Atascadero Police Department Chief, said. "This is an actual lifesaving medal that we would present to any officer who, in the line of duty, saved a life.”

José had wished to become a police officer when he grew up. In his final moments of life, the 11-year-old warned his two friends of the incoming car before being struck himself, a block away from home.

Jose’s aunt, Maria Contreras, accepted the medal and spoke on behalf of the family at the ceremony. Her speech, in both English and Spanish, expressed sincere gratitude toward the community.

“It’s a very emotional day," Contreras said. "He would be very honored and very proud. His parents would be honored and proud. José has really impacted the whole Atascadero [community] and surrounding areas."

“This is the first time that we've had a chance to really talk to the family and get a chance to have these feelings with the family," Suttles said. "Everything's been business, and investigations, and asking questions. This is the first time we’ve all had a chance to get together and be human together.”

The plaque awarded to José will be flown to Mexico, where the family will incorporate it into José’s headstone.