Fatal hit-and-run investigation underway in Atascadero

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.) - Chief Suttles was unable to comment on the status of the search for the driver and vehicle involved as of 5 p.m.

—

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Atascadero Police Chief Daniel Suttles tells KSBY the person hit was a boy. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. A witness told police the vehicle involved was a gray Dodge Ram. A search for the vehicle and driver is underway.

Drones were being used to aid in the search.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of El Camino Real in Atascadero was closed off Friday afternoon due to a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

A spokesperson for the City of Atascadero said police and fire were still on scene shortly before 4 p.m.

The road closure is in place between El Bordo Avenue and The Knoll's at Avenida Maria.

The spokesperson was unable to provide additional information on the incident but police are asking people to avoid the area.

