Fire breaks out in an Atascadero home early Saturday morning

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, the City of Atascadero Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a home on San Benito Road.

Fire authorities say the single-story, single-family residence had heavy smoke billowing from its vents upon their arrival.

As firefighters were assessing the fire in the attic, officials report that the roof collapsed on a portion of the house.

All occupants were out of the structure at that time, according to CAFD.

Authorities later found out that the homeowner had opened windows and doors in an attempt to clear the smoke, which they say increased the oxygen supply to the fire and dramatically sped up its spread.

It reportedly took firefighters 58 minutes to contain the fire; CAFD adds that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.