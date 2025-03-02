Firefighters battle structure fire in rural Atascadero early Sunday morning

Early Sunday morning, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) crews responded to a structure fire on Toro Creek Road off Highway 41 in Atascadero.

The agency reported that firefighters contained the blaze in a post on X just before 8 a.m.

Structure Fire: Crews have contained a structure fire on Toro Creek road off Hwy 41. Cause is still under investigation while crews work to overhaul the structure. No injuries or exposure to other structures. #SLCToroFire pic.twitter.com/gDJnAeI4wZ — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) March 2, 2025

At that time, crews were still working to overhaul the burned structure.

CAL FIRE SLO officials say there were no injuries and the fire did not spread to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.