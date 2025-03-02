Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAtascadero

Actions

Firefighters battle structure fire in rural Atascadero early Sunday morning

toro creek rd fire 1.jpg
CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo
toro creek rd fire 1.jpg
toro creek rd fire 2.jpg
toro creek rd fire 3.jpg
toro creek rd fire 4.jpg
toro creek rd fire.jpg
Posted

Early Sunday morning, CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo (SLO) crews responded to a structure fire on Toro Creek Road off Highway 41 in Atascadero.

The agency reported that firefighters contained the blaze in a post on X just before 8 a.m.

At that time, crews were still working to overhaul the burned structure.

CAL FIRE SLO officials say there were no injuries and the fire did not spread to nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community