Firefighters cite weed whacker as cause of Atascadero vegetation fire

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews contained a vegetation fire in Atascadero that had reportedly been sparked by a resident using a weed whacker on their property.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services says the blaze at 10905 Escondido Road was reported by the property owner at 2:14 p.m.

Officials say two engines and a Battalion Chief from Atascadero, one engine and a Battalion Chief from the Cal Fire, one engine from Paso Robles, one engine from the State Hospital, and one engine from Templeton responded to the incident.

A dozen personnel reportedly arrived to find a 50-foot by 200-foot vegetation fire being driven by the wind and moving at a slow rate through a mix of abated and uncut grass.



According to officials, the fire also burned into the branches of a downed oak tree, which required firefighters to use chainsaws to gain access.

Fire department representatives say the blaze was contained in 10 minutes with no injuries or unusual problems.

The cause of the fire was reported as a resident using a weed whacker to clear weeds.