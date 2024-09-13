Fires up 25% this year in Atascadero

While last year in Atascadero there were 60 fires, this year so far, there have been 75 and more than half have broken out in July and August, fire official say.

According to Atascadero Fire Battalion Chief Matt Miranda, there were 27 fires in July and 13 in August.

This week, two fires occurred at homes in Atascadero within the span of 24 hours.

The first took place on Monday evening at an apartment building along Morro Road, displacing four residents and destroying two of the four units. The other occurred Tuesday afternoon in a backyard along the 4300 block of Lobos Avenue, burning vegetation and some fencing along the property.

One of the displaced residents from the fire along Morro Road shared his recollection of the night’s events.

“I was sleeping, and I went to bed about 10 or something and I woke up by bumping noise, noises, you know? But we get that living close to the street,” Renee Gauman said.

Gauman went to investigate the source of the noise and discovered the fire.

“I came around my house, came into my the the front house right here, which I heard the bump come from, and realized that was fire right there,” Gauman said. ““I went inside the rooms, alerted my friend, Asna, and her daughter, Ani, and called 911, of course.”

While he and his friends made it out safely, their belongings are gone. They have been staying in a hotel locally but are looking for a more permanent solution.

“I could live somewhere but in return, I could do labor or something,” Gauman said.

Chief Miranda shared what the community can do to prevent fires like these during peak fire season.

“When people are out recreating, whether that be 4x4s or motorcycles or barbecues, whatever that may be, just be mindful what the wind may be doing because that’s actually how our vegetation fire started the other day,” Miranda said.

He added that just because the temperature outside is dropping doesn't mean we're in the clear.

“I think people are maybe lulled into a false sense of security when the weather cools down. But it’s best to be mindful that those fuels are still dry, they’re still worn out, still receptive to sparks and flame,” Miranda said.