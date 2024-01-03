Former ECHO resident gives back with help of Mission Cars

A former ECHO resident is now giving back to the organization that helped them get back on their feet.

The former ECHO resident donated his car to ECHO who then sent the car to Mission Cars for fixing and reselling.

Wednesday, Mission Cars presented a check to ECHO with parts of the proceeds they earned from the resale.

ECHO received half of the proceeds ($1651.50) while the other half of the proceeds went to support New Life K9s, a program that provides service dogs to first responders and veterans with PTSD.

Mission Cars picks up donated vehicles from non-profits and fixes them for reselling.

Mission Cars began as a way to financially support New Life K9s but has since expanded to support other non-profits.