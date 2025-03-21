'He's never coming back': Family of 11-year-old killed in hit-and-run speaks out

For the first time since the death of their 11-year-old son, José Gutiérez's family members are speaking out and thanking the community for supporting them in their time of need.

“He was so noble," Francisco Gutiérrez, Jose's father, said. "I know he’s never coming back, but we’re still working [our family of three] staying together.”

“He was a very good boy, very noble, who liked to help others and always helped his friends in any way he could," José's mother Maria Orozco said. "Always seeing if others didn't have something. He would go and give it to them. He was a very loved child by many people.”

José loved to be active and played with other kids in the apartment complex where he lived.

“He liked to play soccer a lot," Maria emphasized. "He liked playing with his friends. He really liked playing that he was older and that he would be a police officer or an army soldier. That's what he wanted to do."

Jose won a medal as a defensive player on his soccer team. His favorite professional player? Christiano Ronaldo.

A soccer ball was left at the memorial sight on El Camino Real with words for José, thanking him for playing with them.

“I know our little angel is with God," Francisco said. "He's going to help us, with Jesus Christ."

Now a family of three, his parents said they hoped José wasn’t in any pain. "They said he was a hero the day he died and warned his friends he was walking with about the speeding car," Francisco said.

“They were walking here to home and he tried to warn them a car [was] coming so fast, but unfortunately my son lost his life," Francisco said. "But for us, he’s a hero.”

The Gutierrez family says they're grateful for the outpouring of support from the community both here in the U.S. and in Mexico. José's memorial service will be held in Mexico. The family says they're waiting for his body to be ready for transportation before heading south to be with family.