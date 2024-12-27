Holiday returns bringing many people out to local stores

The National Retail Federation and Happy Returns recently reported this year's retail returns to total $890 billion nationwide with 76% of consumers considering free returns as a key factor in deciding where to shop. According to the same report, returns have more than doubled in the past five years, and the cost of returns almost tripled.

UPS in Atascadero off of El Camino Real reported more than 260 people had come in to return Christmas gifts Thursday, and they're expecting more people once families head back home.

“They usually have their piles that start next to the door, then ends up in their car," UPS worker Barbara Pipken told Atascadero Community Reporter Ashley Stevens. "They'll end up here at some point. That's what I'm anticipating. It is a little bit more when families are out of town. Everything's getting back to normal.”

In 2019, the return rate averaged 8.1% with a total cost of $309 billion. In 2024, the return rate is averaging 16.9% with a total estimated cost of $890 billion. Returns this time of year are also expected to make up about 17% of the annual income for businesses, according to the National Retail Federation.

“I don't like to return, so I usually won't get it if I'm not sure I want it," Atascadero resident Joelle Pope said, adding that if you do have to make returns, “Just do it. Get it over with. Get it out of the car.”

More numbers from the report can be found here from the National Retail Federation website.