Hot El Camino Cruise Nite returns to Atascadero in August

Start your engines! The 32nd Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite rolls into Atascadero on Friday, August 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., kicking off the city’s Cruisin’ Weekend celebration.

Thousands are expected to line El Camino Real to watch a colorful parade of classic cars and hot rods in one of the Central Coast’s most popular family events.

Cruise passes are limited to 350 vehicles, so you are encouraged to pre-register early at the Colony Park Community Center. No passes will be sold the night of the event.

Cruisin’ Weekend continues Saturday, August 16 with the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show and the 9th Annual Dancing in the Streets downtown.

Full details at VisitAtascadero.com.